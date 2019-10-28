<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa United unveiled former Golden Eaglets coach John Obuh and 15 players ahead of the 2019-20 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The 59-year-old Ohafia born tactician and Duke Udi take over the Promise Keepers on Monday as the Uyo based side set sight on returning to the continent football.

However, the 15 new players unveiled by Akwa United are Dare Ojo, Akarandut Orok, Samuel Mathias, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Philip David, Itodo Ako, Sampson Gbadebo, Ekemini Ukoebe, Bassey Akpan, Christian Ekong, Maurice Chukwu, Adewale Adeyinka, Ali Chiwendu, Ubong Friday and Michael Ohanu.

Obuh started his coaching career with Niger Tornadoes before two spells at Kwara United, Sharks, Enugu Rangers plus managing Nigeria to a second-place finish when the country hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2009 will look to win Akwa United their first NPFL title in the 2019-2020 campaign.

Akwa United will be starting their NPFL season with away games against Warri Wolves on the 27th of October, before engaging Abia Warriors in Uyo on matchday 2.