NPFL: Akwa United start title defence with victory vs Kano Pillars

Holders Akwa United started the defence of their Nigeria Professional Football League title with a comprehensive 3-0 home win against Kano Pillars in Uyo on Sunday.

Winger Ezekiel Bassey scored the curtain raiser late in the first half after he was teed up by Stephen Chukwude.

Ubong Friday set up Chukwude for the second goal in the 52nd minute.

Friday added the third goal deep into stoppage time following an assist from John Lazarus.

Rangers recorded a 2-1 away win against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Ossy Martins put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute, while Mustapha Salisu equalised for Katsina United in the 35th minute.

Martins netted the winning goal nine minutes after the break.

Rangers were reduced to 10-men when Seidu Mutawakilu was sent off for time-wasting four minutes from time.

In Aba, Enyimba edged out Abia Warriors 2-1 in the oriental derby.

Ekene Awazie fired Enyimba ahead in the 34th minute, with Paul Samson levelling scores for the away side five minutes after the break.

Chidozie Obasi’s ferocious free-kick 13 minutes from time gave the Peoples Elephant maximum point in the game.

At the Aper Aku Stadium, Lobi Stars rallied back from a goal down to earn a share of the spoils against Rivers United.

Rivers United took the lead courtesy of Ishaq Kayode’ fine strike three minutes before the half-hour mark.

Nanen Barnabas Imenger equalised for Lobi Stars two minutes after the break.

In another matchday one encounter, Kwara United thrashed Dakkada 3-0 in Ilorin.

Stephen Jude bagged a brace for the Harmony Boys, with Junior Lokosa scoring the other goal.

Former champions Plateau United lost 1-0 at Niger Tornadoes with Kabiru Adeniji netting the decisive goal for the home team in the 13th minute.

Elsewhere, Gombe United were held to a 0-0 draw by 3SC at the Gombe Township Stadium.

Heartland and Nasarawa United served up a thriller at the Okigwe Stadium with the game ending in a 3-3 draw.

FULL RESULTS

Akwa United 3-0 Kano Pillars

Enyimba 2-1 Abia Warriors

Katsina Utd 1-2 Rangers

Gombe Utd 0-0 3SC

Heartland 3-3 Nasarawa United

Tornadoes 1-0 Plateau United

Lobi Stars 1-1 Rivers United

Kwara Utd 3-1 Dakkada

MFM FC 0-2 Remo Stars