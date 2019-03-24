<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Akwa United moved to top position in Group B of the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 1-0 home win against Heartland at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Cyril Olisema scored the winning goal from the spot four minutes after the hour mark.

Akwa United who are now unbeaten in their last eight league games occupy top spot with 22 points from 12 games.

In Aba, Enyimba moved within three points of leaders MFM after edging out hard fighting Sunshine Stars 2-1.

Dare Olatunji put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute, while Ifeanyi Anaemena doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

Isreal Abia pulled a goal back for Sunshine Stars five minutes later but the Owena Waves were unable to find the equaliser.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Rangers thrash Remo Stars 5-2 with Godwin Aguda getting a brace.

Ifeanyi George, Ajani Ibrahim and Micheal Uchebo were also on target for Rangers in the game, while Remo Stars got their goals through Bright Akpojuvwevwo and a Chidera Ezeh‘s own goal.

Champions Lobi Stars rallied back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against their hosts Niger Tornadoes at the Bako kontagora Stadium, Minna.

Tornadoes moved ahead in the game through Aliyu Goyi Mohammed who converted from the spot in the 35th and 48 minutes.

Samad Kadiri’s however scored twice in the second half to hand Lobi Stars a share of the spoils.

Former Champions Plateau United defeated Abia Warriors 1-0 in Jos with Mohammed Zulkiful scoring the winning goal in the 10th minute.

Rivers United lost at home for the first time this season with Wikki Tourists securing a 2-1 win at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Wikki Tourists raced into a two-goal lead in the first half through Saidu Abdullahi and Hassan Musa.

Ossy Martins scored the home team only goal of the game eight minutes before the break.

There was also joy for El-Kanemi Warriors as they recorded a 1-0 away win against Gombe United.

Veteran midfielder Isiaka Olawale scored the decisive goal on the dot of 90 minutes.

Segun Alebiosu 35 minutes strike proved decisive as Kwara United defeated Katsina United in Ilorin, Go Round also defeated Yobe Desert Stars 1-0 with Adeseun Adelani scoring the winner deep into stoppage time.

FULL-TIME RESULTS

Rivers Utd 1-2 Wikki

Rangers 5-2 Remo Stars

Tornadoes 2-2 Lobi

Kwara Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd

Enyimba 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Go Round 1-0 Yobe Stars

Plateau Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

Akwa Utd 1-0 Heartland

Gombe Utd 0-1 El-Kanemi