Adamawa United has been sanctioned by the League Management Company (LMC) for incidences at their home game on MatchDay 23 which have been deemed to be in breach of some sections of the Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Adamawa United was found in breach of Rule C1.1, punishable under Rule B13.19 and B13.21, and punishable by virtue of Rule B15.17, of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL.

In that, some of their supporters breached security and harassed match officials, which resulted in the discontinuation of the match and having to be continued the following day at a different venue (Bauchi) and with a different set of match officials.

For the offense, the LMC in the exercise of summary jurisdiction imposed a total fine of N5,000,000 to be paid within ten (10) working days, for the acts of violence and misconduct of the supporters which led to the discontinuation of the match, pursuant to Rule B13.19.





The LMC also ordered that subsequent minimum of three consecutive home matches of Adamawa United shall be played behind closed doors pursuant to Rule B13.21.

After the third home match, the LMC may review the decision if satisfied that comprehensive security plans and supporter sensitization programs have been put in place to ensure improved safety, crowd control and supporter behavior at the stadium on match days;

The LMC further order deduction/forfeiture of three points, the implementation of which is suspended until the end of the 2020/2021 season, provided that there is no similar or repeated breach within the period, in the event of which the points shall be deducted.

The Club has 48 hours to respond in writing accepting the sanctions or electing to appear before a panel.