<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The head coach of Adamawa United Ibrahim Bariki is adamant that his side will continue to fight to remain in the Nigeria professional football league, despite their current position.

The Northern team are currently languish the bottom of the the table after just six wns from 24 matches.

Adamawa United’s woe was compounded by their narrow loss to Abia Warriors in the round 24 games last Sunday.

The Bariki boys took the lead through Yakub Hammed, but Abia Warriors hit back through Fatai Abdullahi and when it looked like the match will be end in a draw, Abia Warriors won a 95th minutes penalty which was converted by John-Paul Chinedu.

“Of course I have to be disappointed,” Bariki told the league website after the game.

“If you can be able to hold on to this far and then you lose the game, you have to be disappointed. That is the nature of the game.





“I’m satisfied with the performance of the players but it is sad that we could not hold on till the end and the controversial nature of the penalty too,” he added.

Adamawa United are getting closer to return to the second tier Nigeria National League (NNL) and Sunday’s loss is another set to their bid of retaining their premier league status, but Bariki, insist it’s not over for him and his boys.

“it is not over until it is over”. He insists that his side will continue to fight until they can no longer fight.

“The result surely piles more pressure on us in as much as in our position as a club, we know how we got here.

“It is not over. It is a marathon race, you can see that nobody expected the way we fought in this match so it’s a marathon race and we will do it until the last match,” he concluded.