2017 Nigeria Professional Football League winners, Plateau United survived relegation on the final day of the 2019 season after a 0-0 draw away at Delta Force but El-Kanemi Warriors, Gombe United, Kwara United, Bendel Insurance and Go Round were relegated after failing in matches played yesterday.

Meanwhile, seven time champions, Enyimba FC, 2018 NPFL champions, Lobi Stars of Makurdi and FC IfeanyiUbah picked the remaining playoff tickets.

Before Matchday 22, Rangers, Akwa United and Kano Pillars had already qualified for the Super 6 to be staged at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Niger Tornadoes, Remo Stars and Yobe are the three clubs that were relegated even before the conclusion of matches yesterday.

In group A, Enyimba lost 1-2 at Katsina United but ended third behind Lobi Stars who forced Remo Stars to 0-0 draw in Umuoku to finish in second place.

MFM lost out of the playoff after suffering a heavy 4-2 loss at Sunshine Stars, already relegated Tornadoes lost 0-1 at home to Kwara United, Rivers United won 1-0 in Port-Harcourt to relegate Insurance just as Wikki edged Rangers 1-0 to stay up.

In group B, FC IfeanyiUbah defeated Akwa United 2-1 to pick the third playoff ticket in the group, Abia Warriors survived relegation by beating Kano Pillars 3-0 in Umuahia, Heartland won 2-0 to relegate El-Kanemi Warriors, Nasarawa United pipped already relegated Yobe Stars 2-1 in Damaturu and Gombe United’s 1-0 away win at Go Round was not enough to save the ‘desert scorpions’ from relegation.

Clubs for Super 6

Rangers

Lobi Stars

Enyimba

Akwa United

Kano Pillars

FC IfeanyiUbah

Relegated clubs

Bendel Insurance

Kwara United

Niger Tornadoes

Remo Stars

Gombe United

El-Kanemi Warriors

Go Round

Yobe Stars