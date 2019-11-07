<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria-born, American under-23 international, Omogbolahan Ariyibi, from Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

Ariyibi, 22, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the City Ground and was finally confirmed as the Championship club’s fourth signing of deadline day on Wednesday morning.

Ariyibi wrote on his Twitter account: “So happy to be joining such a great and historical club like @NFFC can’t wait to get going!”

The winger joined Chesterfield from Leeds in 2014 and he added: “Also would like to thank @ChesterfieldFC, all the staff and my teammates for all they have done for me during my amazing time here.

“I will continue to follow and remember this great club! Good luck and I wish you all the very best for the season #Spireites”

Former European champions Forest added Ross McCormack, Zach Clough and Joao Teixeira to their squad on Tuesday as they seek to move clear of relegation trouble in the second half of the season.