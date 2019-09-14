<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Norwich City produced a magnificent all-round display to inflict Manchester City’s first Premier League defeat since January at an ecstatic Carrow Road.

The Canaries were ravaged by injuries with 11 players missing but made light of the handicap to take full advantage of a performance from the reigning champions that was careless in the extreme and characterised by chaotic defending.

Kenny McLean rose unmarked to meet Emiliano Buendia’s corner after 18 minutes and Norwich doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when a flowing move started by Marco Stiepermann ended with Teemu Pukki setting up Todd Cantwell for a simple finish.

Sergio Aguero’s header just before the break looked to have established the platform for a Manchester City comeback but a misunderstanding between John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, which was typical of their displays, saw the Argentina centre-back robbed by Buendia for Pukki to score.

Rodri scored his first goal for Manchester City with two minutes left to make it a nerve-jangling ending before referee Kevin Friend’s final whistle was the cue for wild celebrations and inflict a defeat that leaves Pep Guardiola’s side five points adrift of Liverpool.