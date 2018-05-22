Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt is to follow Tim Weise’s lead and make the late-career move from professional football into the world of wrestling.

The 37-year-old has reportedly signed a “multi-show contract” to appear with the World Association of Wrestling (WAW), who call themselves the UK’s No. 1 wrestling promotion.

Holt, who spent last season playing (football) at non-league Barrow, is to begin his training this week in preparation for his big debut at the WAW “Fightmare 3” show at some point in 2019.

There Holt will grapple alongside the UK Hooligans, a tag team consisting of Roy and Zak Knight.

Whether or not the veteran target man intends to continue playing for Barrow next season while applying sleeper holds and dropping five-star frog splashes in his spare time remains to be seen.

