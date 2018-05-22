Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt is to follow Tim Weise’s lead and make the late-career move from professional football into the world of wrestling.

The 37-year-old has reportedly signed a “multi-show contract” to appear with the World Association of Wrestling (WAW), who call themselves the UK’s No. 1 wrestling promotion.

The deal is done. @Grantholt31 has signed for @WAW_UK…and it’s not just a one show deal.

You never know when he will pop up in the ring. pic.twitter.com/QFQdmVmFbz — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) May 21, 2018

Holt, who spent last season playing (football) at non-league Barrow, is to begin his training this week in preparation for his big debut at the WAW “Fightmare 3” show at some point in 2019.

Please take a moment, when you can, to admire the promotional material for Grant Holt's debut "World Association of Wrestling" appearance at the absolutely-not-a-parody Fightmare 3: Supershow 2019 pic.twitter.com/A9BViWRf46 — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) May 21, 2018

There Holt will grapple alongside the UK Hooligans, a tag team consisting of Roy and Zak Knight.

Whether or not the veteran target man intends to continue playing for Barrow next season while applying sleeper holds and dropping five-star frog splashes in his spare time remains to be seen.