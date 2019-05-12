<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder John Obi Mikel is been tracked by newly promoted English Premier League club, Norwich City, ahead of the 2019/20 English Premier League season.

Norwich City lifted the Championship trophy after a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa saw them fend off the challenge of Sheffield United on a final day.

The Nigeria midfielder joined the Teesside outfit in January as a free agent but his short term deal with English Championship club, Middlesbrough ends this summer.

Mikel is also been courted by Sheffield Wednesday who finished 12th this season in the Championship according to a report on Northern Echo.

The 31-year-old made 18 appearances for Middlesbrough scoring just once.

On the international scene, it is yet to be seen if Mikel would represent Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Chelsea midfielder has not featured for Nigeria since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The three-time AFCON winners, the Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea, and Madagascar.