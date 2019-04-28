<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Norwich City have returned to the Premier League, after a 2-1 win over Blackburn at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Canaries went two goals up in the first half through Marco Stiepermann and Mario Vrancic.

Despite a Lewis Travis goal, they held on to mathematically seal a return to the top flight.

The East Anglian outfit were relegated from the top flight in 2016.

Although Norwich initially struggled to bounce back, the appointment of German boss Daniel Farke has been an overwhelming success.

They will now play their 26th season in the top flight next season, after taking on Aston Villa next Sunday on the final day of the season.