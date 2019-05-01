<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has caught a transfer market interest of newly promoted Premier League side Norwich City.

Ajayi is expected to leave Rotherham United at the end at the season following the Millers relegation to the League one.

Norwich City however face stiff competition from other Championship clubs who are keen on landing the lanky defender.

The 25-year-old has featured in all Rotherham United’s 48 Championship games this season and has scored eight times.

Norwich City confirmed their promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with a win over Blackburn Rovers and while there is still work to be done on making sure they are crowned as the Sky Bet Championship champions, they are now preparing for life in the top tier by signing the sort of players that will keep them in that division.

And the first target of The Canaries appears to be a player who has been impressing at the other end of the table.

Ajayi changed position this season, moving from central defence into defensive midfield and it has turned out to be a revelation.

He has gone from being a solid defender to a resourceful midfielder. Despite playing as a defender in most part of his career so far, Ajayi has ended up being one that can chip in with a goal.