



Norwich City are a Premier League club again after their automatic promotion was sealed by Brentford and Swansea City both failing to win on Saturday.

The Canaries have returned to the top flight with five games to spare and at the first time of asking after they were relegated at the end of the 2019/20 season.





Only Watford, who are eight points behind, can stop Daniel Farke’s side clinching the Championship title, and they could edge closer to the trophy with a win over Bournemouth on Saturday night.

Norwich lost 13 of their last 15 games in the Premier League last season, but they will be hoping to be better equipped for top flight football in 2021/22.