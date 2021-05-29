Premier League newcomers Norwich City are interested in Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Canaries are looking to bring in a new centre-back following their promotion to the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, Adarabioyo is among the options being assessed at Carrow Road, along with FC Koln’s Sebastiaan Bornauw. Norwich will also pay £14million to turn the loans of Burnley defender Ben Gibson and PAOK’s Dimitris Giannoulis permanent.

Norwich have watched Adarabioyo closely, which could come as a blow for Arsenal after Mikel Arteta’s side were also linked.





Reports by The Athletic claim the Gunners and Newcastle United have expressed their interest in the 23-year-old. Adarabioyo is also open to leaving Fulham after the Cottagers’ relegation.

Adarabioyo had formed a key part of Scott Parker’s side at Craven Cottage after arriving in a £1.5m Deadline Day deal in October. Fulham will pay up to £2m for the centre-half while Manchester City hold a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The £60,000-per-week talent also has interest from Germany and can be signed through a buy-out clause in his Fulham contract.