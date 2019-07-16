<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Norwich have agreed a deal to sign right-back Sam Byram from West Ham for £750,000.

Byram joined the Hammers for £4m from Leeds in January 2016 but failed to secure a regular first team place.

The 25-year-old made just 26 appearances for West Ham in total and spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, although he missed most of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery.

Byram would become Norwich boss Daniel Farke’s sixth signing of the summer.

Farke has also seen a number of players who were instrumental in securing promotion from the Sky Bet Championship – including top scorer Teemu Pukki – sign new contracts over the summer.

The Canaries start their season back in the Premier League away to Liverpool in the first Sky Live game of the season on Friday August 9.