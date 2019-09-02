<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Norwegian club unveiled Flying Eagles winger Maxwell Effiom after signing a three-year contract with Sandnes Ulf from Enyimba.

The 19-year-old midfielder featured at both this year’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger as well as at the U20 FIFA World Cup in Poland.

Effiom told the Sandnes Ulf official website: “This is a dream come true. Now I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“He describes himself as a fast and determined player.

“I will work hard and hopefully score many goals for the club, he says.

Managing Director Tom Rune Espedal looks at Effiom as a development player with great potential for the coming seasons.

“He is a typical wing with good speed that is good to challenge, he added.

Effiom will play in the Norwegian second division as Sandnes Ulf is 11th on the table with 23 points from 20 matches.