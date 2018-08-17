IK Start have announced that Abubakar Ibrahim’s loan deal to Norwegian second division club HamKam has now been made a permanent transfer.

IK Start announced the departure of the CHAN 2014 star on transfer deadline day.

Abubakar, who has also played in Tunisia for Bizetin, joined IK Start last year on a contract to run till 2019.

He helped them to return to the Norwegian top flight.

The former Nasarawa United star, 23, has been on loan at HamKam.

This season, he has scored two goals in 17 league appearances.