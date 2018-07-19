Norway-based midfielder Afeez Aremu has joined up with the Flying Eagles ahead of Saturday’s final U20 AFCON playoff against Mauritania in Lagos.

Norwegian club IK Start have released the former Super Eagles B star to feature for the U20s against Mauritania in Lagos.

The defensive midfielder turned up at the Flying Eagles’ Pearlwort Hotel camp in Ikeja and decided to train with the squad.

He impressed and team administrator Aliyu Lawal Ibrahim eventually secured his release on the condition he flies back to Norway not later than Sunday, July 22.

Aremu played for the Eagles ‘B’ in the qualifiers for the 2018 African Nations Championship and at the WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana in September 2017, but traveled to Norway before the CHAN finals in Morocco.

The Flying Eagles have been training at the Agege Stadium since returning from Nouakchott. They will have their final training Friday evening.

The Mauritania U20s play a quick, passing game though they mostly falter in the final third – a deficiency that Aigbogun’s wards have also been striving hard to overcome.

Emphasis at training these past few days has been on putting away opportunities and goalkeepers Detan Ogundare, Akpan Udoh and Robert Cole have also been drilled on thwarting the opposition even on one-on-one situations.

Saturday’s qualifier kicks off at 4pm.

The first leg in Mauritania ended 1-1 a week ago with the overall winners after Saturday’s game advancing to the final tournament in Niger next year.