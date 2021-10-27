Noni Madueke: Why I chose PSV over Manchester United

Noni Madueke has revealed he turned down offers from Premier League giants Manchester United for a move to PSV Eindhoven.

The 19-year-old was linked with a move to United’s developmental side in 2018 after he was released by Tottenham Hotspur.

The talented youngster instead chose to join PSI.

“Chelsea, Manchester United, a lot of European clubs [made offers],” Madueke said.

“I came here one time and as soon as I came I wanted to sign straight away. I knew going from Tottenham to United is pretty much the same thing.

“The reason I wanted to go was to progress quicker into the first team. PSV is a top European club. It made so much sense at the time and it makes sense now.”