Football

Noni Madueke: Why I chose PSV over Manchester United

53 seconds ago
Agency
Borussia Dortmund have identified their replacement for Jadon Sancho, as his move to Manchester United is inching closer. Dortmund wants to bring in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke when Sancho leaves the club.

Noni Madueke has revealed he turned down offers from Premier League giants Manchester United for a move to PSV Eindhoven.

The 19-year-old was linked with a move to United’s developmental side in 2018 after he was released by Tottenham Hotspur.

The talented youngster instead chose to join PSI.

“Chelsea, Manchester United, a lot of European clubs [made offers],” Madueke said.

“I came here one time and as soon as I came I wanted to sign straight away. I knew going from Tottenham to United is pretty much the same thing.

“The reason I wanted to go was to progress quicker into the first team. PSV is a top European club. It made so much sense at the time and it makes sense now.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories