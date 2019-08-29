<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Here is the list of the nominees battling for the top award ahead of the Champions League group stage draw will be done on Thursday afternoon in Monaco.

The award is for the performance stars across Europe from the last season with Real Madrid goes home with the top honour for the Men’s Player of the Year last campaign but new king will be revealed today as Barcelona talisman battle Juventus’ top scorer last time out and Liverpool centre-back.

Here are the categories and nominees:

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: Lionel Messi, Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze, Lyon, Ada Hegerberg, Lyon, Amandine Henry, Lyon

Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season: Alisson Becker, Liverpool, Hugo Lloris, Tottenham, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona

Champions League Defender of the Season: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax (currently at Juventus), Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool

Champions League Midfielder of the Season: Frenkie de Jong, Ajax (currently at Barcelona), Christian Eriksen, Tottenham, Jordan Henderson, Liverpool

Champions League Forward of the Season: Sadio Mane, Liverpool, Lionel Messi, Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Europa League Player of the season: Olivier Giroud, Chelsea, Eden Hazard, Chelsea (currently at Real Madrid), Luka Jovic, Eintracht Frankfurt (currently at Real Madrid)