Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, Olabanji Oladapo, has urged football to simply rise to the occasion next time as more federations continue to gain qualification to the fast approaching Tokyo 2020 games in Japan stating that the recent qualification of basketball to complete male and female representation is testament of the fact that other sports have raised the bar.





Oladapo speaking with newsmen said the road to Tokyo 2020 is getting clearer as more federations gets closer to qualifying for the games and stressed that the absence of football wouldn’t take anything away from the hard work and feat achieved by other sports to secure Olympic qualification.

“Now the road is clear, gradually we are getting there we are Nigerians and Nigerian spirit is never die. We will still qualify many people.

“Who tells you that because football did not qualify that’s the end of the road. It’s not the end of the world. Other sports have actually raised the bar and I wished all of them the best of luck.”