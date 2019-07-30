<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Organisers of the annual Super Four Play-offs that determines champions of the second tier domestic league, the Nigeria National League (NNL) have informed newsmen that the event earlier billed for Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba from July 31 to 3 August, 2019, has been put on hold, citing ‘logistic’ reasons.

Following the qualification of Warri Wolves for the playoffs, there has been bickering by some of the participating clubs that the venue should be changed in order to ensure level playing ground for all the teams.

Some have complained that with Warri Wolves based in Warri, Delta State, they would inadvertently enjoy undue advantage.

But an official of the NNL, Amar Ignis, who is equally the spokesman of the second tier league body, rubbished such insinuation, informing that the shift was necessitated by logistic reasons.

“For sure, the playoffs will not start on July 31 as earlier announced”, Ignis, himself a broadcaster and Bollywood actor said.

“This is as a result of logistic reasons which absolutely had nothing to do with any agitation for change of venue.

“We are not aware of any such agitation. Why should there be in the first place?

“Venue for the playoffs had been decided by the NNL Annual General Meeting, AGM, long before the season ended.

“Is there guarantee that Warri Wolves would win since the tournament is taking place in Delta state?

“Does teams not lose matches at home during league games?

“What about the UEFA Champions League finals which final venues are always decided before the competition started and which sometimes see hone teams reach finals, does UEFA shift the final venue simply because the home team is involved in the final?,” Amar queried rhetorically.

Akwa Starlets, Jigawa Golden Stars, Warri Wolves and Adamawa United are the four teams involved in the Super Four Playoffs.

The quartet have already sealed their places in the 2019/2020 NPFL which kickoff date has not been decided by the organisers, the League Management Company, LMC.