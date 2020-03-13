<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coach of Nigeria National League side Insurance FC Benard Ogbe has lampooned the postponement of the restart of the NNL after it latest shift in date following a communique released yesterday by the NNL.

Ogbe speaking in a chat said the Benin Arsenals have been busy preparing for the resumption of the NNL which went in break since December and have to make do with getting set for a period of time hoping that the league was finally going to start before the latest postponement notice.





“We have been hoping that the league will improve and still we haven’t resume, all we are hearing is one postponement or the other but as a team, we are still active.

“But on our own as a team, we will not just seat and wait, we have been active so whenever the league resume, we are prepared to get back to the field and do the best we can. So we are still waiting, however it is very disappointing keeping us in suspense.”