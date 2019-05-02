<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Head Coach of Ogun State-owned football club, Gateway United, Hakeem Busari, has resigned from his position.

Coach Busari threw in the towel as Gateway suffered her first defeat at home to Nnewi United in match-day three of the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Nnewi defeated Gateway 3-2 at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

Gateway confirmed the resignation of their coach on their official twitter handle on Thursday morning.

The tweet read, “Akeem Busari has resigned as the head coach of Gateway United FC following a 2-3 home loss to Nnewi United in the match day three of the 2018/2019 Nigeria National League season.”

In Wednesday’s game, Nnewi United scored the opening goal in the 16th minute with a free kick from 22 yards.

Four minutes later, Azeez Abdul-Salam levelled the score line for the home team with a well-taken goal.

Thereafter, Azeez Abdul-Salam connected with a through ball and with composure beat the goalkeeper with a one-time finish in the 27th minute to grab his second goal of the season.

Nnewi United levelled the score line after a hard fight in the second half.

The visitors picked the three points after scoring from the last kick of the game.

Reacting to the victory, Nnewi United Head Coach, Christian Okonkwo, said the team is happy to pick maximum points on first league game.

He said he was not satisfied with the officiating, adding that he believes his team will pick the promotion ticket to the NPFL.

“It was a very good game because nobody expect us to get the three points. But by the grace of God, we got it and this is our first game in the league.

“The officiating was bad but we thank God for everything because we got our three points. The officiating was not good. The first half was still good but the second was not good. We believe that we are going to gain promotion to NPFL.”