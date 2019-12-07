<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, will come alive again on Saturday 7th December 2019 as Gateway United FC host Apex Krane FC in matchday 3 of the 2019/2020 NNL season.

The Ogun State outfit got off to a winning start in matchday one with a 1-nil win over Giant Brillars and was placed on bye in matchday 2, making it back to back home games.

The Akeem Busari tutored side is 4th on the log behind 3SC, Osun United and Dynamite FC who have played a game more.

Apex Krane FC who are placed 6th on the log pipped Ibom Youth FC at Agbor Township Stadium, Delta State in matchday 2 having lost 2-nil to Dynamite Force on matchday one.

Speaking ahead of the match, Gateway United head coach Akeem Busari said his side is fired up for another win.

“Having begun on a bright note, we know how germane it is not to be complacent but rather work harder for bigger results. So we won’t leave any stone unturned. In a nutshell, the boys are ready for the clash. ” he said.