The Nigeria National League (NNL) has imposed a Two Hundred Thousand Naira (₦200,000) fine on Jigawa Golden Stars for post-match Conference offence committed by the Technical Adviser , Rabiu Tata.

“The Nigeria National League, has charged Jigawa Golden Stars for the action of its Technical Adviser, Rabiu Tata for misconduct and for non-appearance for a post-match conference after their game with Adamawa United, which they lost on penalty 7-8, after 1-1 90 minutes regulation time,” said the NNL Media office.

“The Compliance Unit of the League rose from its meeting while assessing performance and organization of matchday one in the season ending Super four at the Cathedral, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

“As stipulated in the rule book Jigawa Golden Stars is to cough out the sum of N200,000.00 on or before their classification match against Warri Wolves on Sunday 15 September, 2019.”

NNL Chief Operating Officer, Lawrence Katken, said the conduct of coach Tata and his decision not to appear for a mandatory post-match conference is “unethical and unacceptable”.

“We condemn this in its entirety and warn other coaches or clubs to desist from such behaviour,” Katken said.

Adamawa United and Akwa Starlets will battle for the top prize in the final on Sunday.