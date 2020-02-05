<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





MFM FC striker Nnamdi Mejuobi has stated that Enyimba will meet with a shock and has warned that it won’t be business as usual for Enyimba who enjoyed picking point against MFM FC under the former coach Fidelis Ilechukwu (Camara).

Mejuobi speaking with newsmen said the current MFM FC is different with another coach involved hence the narrative will be rewritten when both teams clash today.





He, however, stressed that Enyimba will be handed a shock after 90 minutes.

“All of these things happened when Camara (Fidelis Ilechukwu) the former coach of MFM was there, now the present coach Tony Bolus is very different.

“Our spirit is very high, it’s true that we have been facing struggles with our home match but today’s game will be different and we will shock them. We will shock Enyimba.”