Six teams are to begin play-offs on Tuesday for promotion to Nationwide League One at the Uyo centre, the Coordinator of the centre, Ebere Amaraizu, has said.

Amaraizu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Monday that the play-offs will begin Tuesday at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom.

Amaraizu said that the six teams from Nationwide Division II would play on round-robbing basis to determine the ones to be promoted or relegated.

NAN reports that the teams include: Purple Crown FC, Enugu; Obulimba FC, Imo; SKE FC Rivers.

Others are: Young Shall Grow FC; Bayelsa, Eternal Grace Ministry (EGM) FC, Bayelsa and Ben Ayade FC.

He said: “The first match will be by 2 p.m. while the second match will be played at 4 p.m. starting from Tuesday.”

Amaraizu, who is also the NLO Director in-charge of South-East, said the competition would produce a team for promotion to Division One and a team for relegation to Division III.