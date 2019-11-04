<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has reacted to his sack following the 5-1 humiliation against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Kovac admitted it was the right time to leave the club and move on, he played for Bayern Munich for two years as a player and managed the club as a manager for 16 months, saying: “I think this is the right decision for the club at the moment.

“The results, and also the way we last played, made me come to that decision.

“My brother Robert (assistant coach) and I thank Bayern for the last one and a half years. During this time, our team has won the championship, the DFB Cup and the Super Cup.

“It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the best.”

Kovac will be replaced by his assistant Hans Flick on an interim basis while Bayern search for a permanent replacement.