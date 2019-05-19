Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac is “convinced” he will still be in charge of the Bundesliga champions next season.
Kovac steered the German giants to a seventh consecutive league title on Saturday following a 5-1 win over his former club Eintracht Frankfurt.
His position has come under intense speculation throughout the season, with suggestions that he could still lose his job even if he secures a domestic double in next weekend’s DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig.
Kovac, though, remains defiant and insists he will still be in charge at the Allianz Arena for the 2019-20 campaign.
“I have information in the background, and I am convinced that I will continue,” he told Sky.
Asked if the club has told him that he would definitely be Bayern coach next season, Kovac smiled and said: “Yes, we’ll put it that way.”
Supporters chanted Kovac’s name after the game, and the visibly moved 47-year-old added: “Of course it touches you.
“I’m made of flesh and blood like everyone else. The fans have a good feeling for what we’ve done.”