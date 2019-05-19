<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac is “convinced” he will still be in charge of the Bundesliga champions next season.

Kovac steered the German giants to a seventh consecutive league title on Saturday following a 5-1 win over his former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

His position has come under intense speculation throughout the season, with suggestions that he could still lose his job even if he secures a domestic double in next weekend’s DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig.

Kovac, though, remains defiant and insists he will still be in charge at the Allianz Arena for the 2019-20 campaign.

“I have information in the background, and I am convinced that I will continue,” he told Sky.

Asked if the club has told him that he would definitely be Bayern coach next season, Kovac smiled and said: “Yes, we’ll put it that way.”

Supporters chanted Kovac’s name after the game, and the visibly moved 47-year-old added: “Of course it touches you.

“I’m made of flesh and blood like everyone else. The fans have a good feeling for what we’ve done.”