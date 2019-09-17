Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has reacted after netting a brace on his Lille debut as they kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 win over Nantes.

Victor Osimhen will make his Champions League debut in Lille’s clash with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday evening.

Thanks to his impressive goal-scoring run, the 20-year-old was included in Christophe Galtier’s starting XI for the encounter taking place at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Osimhen joined the Great Danes on a five-year deal from Belgian First Division A club Sporting Charleroi as a replacement for Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe.

The Nigeria international has turned heads with his imposing performance at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, where he boasts of five goals in five Ligue 1 appearances to lead the goalscorers’ chart alongside Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

A good start for Galtier’s team in Amsterdam will enhance their bid to qualify from Group H which has Chelsea and Valencia.

Lille host Frank Lampard’s men in their next fixture billed for October 2, while Ajax travel to Mestalla for a date with the Spaniards.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories