Victor Osimhen will make his Champions League debut in Lille’s clash with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday evening.

Thanks to his impressive goal-scoring run, the 20-year-old was included in Christophe Galtier’s starting XI for the encounter taking place at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Osimhen joined the Great Danes on a five-year deal from Belgian First Division A club Sporting Charleroi as a replacement for Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe.

The Nigeria international has turned heads with his imposing performance at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, where he boasts of five goals in five Ligue 1 appearances to lead the goalscorers’ chart alongside Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

A good start for Galtier’s team in Amsterdam will enhance their bid to qualify from Group H which has Chelsea and Valencia.

Lille host Frank Lampard’s men in their next fixture billed for October 2, while Ajax travel to Mestalla for a date with the Spaniards.