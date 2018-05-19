Nigeria defender Tyronne Ebuehi has joined Portuguese giants Benfica on a five-year contract.

Ebuehi, 22, linked up with the Portuguese league runners-up on a free contract following the expiration of his contract with Dutch club ADO Den Haag who will receive a training allowance of 250,000 euros for the transfer, Benfica confirmed on their official website on Saturday.

“It is a feeling of great happiness to be able to be here in a club of this dimension. It is a dream come true, a great step that I take in my young career,” Ebuehi told Benfica’s official website after completing the transfer.

“Benfica is a great club with excellent conditions. It is known all over the world. The fact that I was always on the big stage was very appealing to me.

“I also know that in recent years the club has been a champion and has a tradition in Europe.

“It’s a great club, from me, fans can expect hard work. I want to help the team fight for their goals.”

Ebuehi who is also included in Nigeria’s 30-man provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is hoping to make the final cut.

“I hope I can play at the World Cup. It is the dream of any player. I hope to be in Russia,” he said.