<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria youth international Tom Dele-Bashiru says he is ready to take the Premier League by storm following his debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game.

Bashiru ended his association with Manchester City to join Watford in this summer transfer window.

The 19 year old came off the bench to replace Ismaila Sarr in the 72nd minute for Javi Gracia’s side in their 3-0 victory over Coventry City for his first competitive match for the team on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League visit fixture with Newcastle United , Dele-Bashiru said he’s not ready to slow down after his debut and ready to help the club win their first premier league game of 2019/2020 season.

“I’m happy to make my debut in the Cup and hopefully I can carry on improving and maybe help eventually in the Premier League as well,” Dele-Bashiru told the club website.

“I’d like to think I can help the team going forward. I like to play between the lines, create chances and make runs in behind. I would like to help the team, but that’s down to the manager, he picks whichever team he thinks is best for each game.

“I’ve learnt to improve the defensive aspect of my game because I’m more of an attacking player but it’s also good to have the other side of the game. He [Gracia] tells me to understand my positioning as well.”

Dele-Bashiru a graduate of Manchester City’s academy but failed to enough playing time at Etihad Stadium, but the Nigeria Poland U-20 World Cup revelation is thankful to Pep Guardiola for his development to an all round action midfielder.

“He was a good mentor, I owe a lot to him and he taught me a lot of things,” he continued.

“At the end of the day, I felt like this was the best step for my professional career and I’m happy I made the decision to move. It was the desire to play first-team football, I think that’s the next step in my career.

“There is a pathway for young players [at Watford]. If you show that you’re good enough, I think the manager will show faith. Of course, I’d like to breakthrough in the Premier League, but I’ll just take each step as it comes.”