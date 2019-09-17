<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be testing their might against former world champions, Brazil, in an international friendly next month in Singapore.

Already, Brazil’s FA has officially confirmed the date of the match with Nigeria in an official statement on its website.

“Brazilian team will play against Nigeria at the National Stadium of Singapore, ”the statement reads in part.

The high-profile friendly is slated for October 13, three days after the Samba Boys would have faced 2019 AFCON finalists, Senegal, in another tie.

Speaking on the game, team coordinator, Juninho Paulista, explained the choice of two top football-playing countries from West Africa.

“It was the wish of the Technical Commission, so we went after these opponents,” he said.

“We chose two of the best African teams because they are high-level confrontations and against a school that the Brazilian National Team has had few encounters in recent years.”

At the senior level, Nigeria and Brazil will be meeting for just the second time ever, with the first clash in 2003 when Brazil was the comfortable 0-3 winners at the opening of the then New Abuja stadium.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were recently held to a 2-2 draw by Ukraine in their first match since coming third at the 2019 AFCON hosted by Egypt.

Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen were the scorers for the Super Eagles.

Five-time world champions Brazil are ranked second in the world, while Nigeria are 33rd.

The Brazil friendly is expected to form part of the Super Eagles’ preparation for their November Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin and Lesotho.