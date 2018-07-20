Former Nigeria U23 centre-forward Peter Onyekachi has completed a three-year transfer to Israeli club Hapoel Kfar Saba.

He first moved to Israel in 2017, when he joined Hapoel Acre.

The 24-year-old Onyekachi came to prominence at Abia Warriors, before he was loaned out to regional rivals Enyimba, where he played in the CAF Champions League.

He featured for Nigeria in the qualifying rounds of the 2015 All-Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville.

He is a powerful and direct striker armed with a good shot.