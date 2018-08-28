Super Eagles’ Oghenekaro Etebo has hailed Stoke City’s 2-0 victory over Hull City in Saturday’s Championship encounter at the bet365 Stadium.

James McClean’s strike and an own goal from Jordy de Wijs handed Gary Rowett’s men their first win this season after two draws and two losses.

The victory has seen the Potters move to the 17th spot in the log with five points from five games.

“First victory of the season. Great team performance. We can push on from here,” Oghenekaro Etebo tweeted.

The former Feirense midfielder will hope to retain his starter’s shirt and, also, help Stoke to another victory when they test West Bromwich Albion for size at the Hawthorns on September 1.