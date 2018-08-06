Moses Simon has joined Levante for an undisclosed fee in a five-year deal from Belgian outfit Gent.

The 23-year-old becomes the second Nigerian to leave Yves Vanderhaeghe’s squad this summer after compatriot Samuel Kalu moved to French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux on Monday .

The winger moved to Slovak top-flight side AS Trencin in 2014 and scored 13 goals in 33 games before joining Gent in 2016.

During his stint in the Belgian top-flight outfit, the Super Eagles winger won the league in the 2014-15 season and the Super Cup title in the 2015-16 campaign.

Simon, a transfer target for Liverpool this summer , notched 21 goals in 108 matches across three seasons with the Buffalos.

He will team up with Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng in Paco Lopez’s team next season.

Levante will begin their 2018-19 campaign with a fixture against Real Betis on August 17.