Kenneth Omeruo is pleased to make the Spanish La Liga Team of the Week following his impressive performance in Leganes’ 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The Nigerian defender played for the full duration of the game in his 28th appearance for Mauricio Pellegrino’s men and helped his side keep the Celts at bay.

The result ensured the Cucumber Growers climbed to the 13th place in the league standings.

Omeruo has been rewarded for his outstanding displays in the game with a spot in the star-studded list.

The 25-year-old defender is joined by Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez, Athletic Bilbao’s Inigo Martinez, Real Betis’ duo of Zouhair Feddal and Giovani Lo Celso.

Also included are Eibar’s Pedro Leon, Espanyol’s Sergi Darder, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose.

Impressed by his inclusion in the list, the on-loan Chelsea player has taken to the social media to celebrate the achievement.

“See my teammates, Team of the Week La Liga,” Omeruo posted on Instagram.

“Big deal for me, all God, we go again on Friday.”

Omeruo will be expected to play a significant role for Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, scheduled for June and July.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.