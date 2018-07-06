Super Eagles B team midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has denied joining Dutch first division side NAC Breda, and also keeps mum about a possible move to a Portuguese side.

Nwakali who revealed this in an Instagram Live chat with his fans on Friday also played down a return to MVV Maastricht.

“I have read reports that I am on the verge of joining NAC. That is not true,” Nwakali said during the chat with his fans on his Instagram Live Chat.

“I love MVV Maastricht, but It’s up to me to decide to return to the club, but also I think it’s time to move to greater things.”

The 19 year-old midfielder has been sent out on loan to Dutch second tier team, MVV Maastricht and VVV Venlo in the topflight division from Arsenal.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles captain is under contract with the English Premier League club, Arsenal until June 2021.

Nwakali made his debut for Super Eagles B team in an international friendly against Atletico Madrid in May which the Nigerian side lost 3-2.