Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has shone the brightest playing behind the top striker in the Super Eagles World Cup training camp in Uyo.

He fired a rocket of a goal in training today playing behind FC Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo.

He was sharp as he has been all week here in Uyo.

‘Simy’ too improved his 50-50 chance of being on the plane to Russia as his physical presence the defence to allow Iheanacho shine.

NPFL hotshot Junior Lokosa pulled his weight but he was played out on the wings and now looks set to be one of five players to be axed after Monday’s game against DR Congo.

Injured Moses Simon again skipped today’s training.