Nigerian defender Kalu Orji has joined Moroccan club, Mouloudia Club Oujda on a three-year contract.

Orji, 25, last featured for four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars.

The centre-back signed a short term deal with Pillars in April this year after severing ties with another NPFL club, Enugu Rangers.

He also once had stint with Rangers’ oriental rivals, Heartland FC of Owerri.

The defender was a member of Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles that finishes second at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) hosted by Morocco early this year, his second appearance in the competition after participating in the previous edition in Rwanda in 2016.

Moloudia Oujda will play in Morocco’s Botola League next season after gaining promotion from the Botola League 2.

The Les Verts came tops in the division with 60 points, four more than second placed Club Athletic Youssoufia Berrechid.

The modest club play their home games at the 35,000 sitter Honneur Stadium.