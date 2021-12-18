Nigeria’s Junior Ajayi leaves Al Ahly after five years

Al Ahly have announced that they have terminated Junior Ajayi’s contract by mutual consent.

The Nigeria international struggled for game time at the Egyptian football powerhouse this season under coach Pitso Mosimane.

Ajayi, who won bronze with Nigeria at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, enjoyed a lot of success with Al Ahly having joined the reigning African champions in 2016 from Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien.

The Owerri-born player helped the Red Devils win four Egyptian Premier League titles two Egyptian Cups and two CAF Champions League trophies.

Al Ahly released the following statement confirming Ajayi’s departure.

“Amir Tawfik, head of the club’s marketing and transfers departments, announced the termination of Junior Ajayi’s contract by mutual consent on Thursday evening,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Tawfik added that after consulting with Mahmoud El-Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, the club parted ways with Ajayi, the Nigerian forward.”

Ajayi scored 30 goals in over 100 appearances in the Egyptian Premier League for Al Ahly and he also netted six times in continental competitions.

The 25-year-old also won two Egyptian Super Cups and CAF Super Cup with the Red Devils.