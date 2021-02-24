



Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B of the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco.

Five-time world champions are one of three top seeds for today’s draw along with host nations Morocco and defending champions Cameroon.

CAF revealed the draw via their Twitter handle as Golden Eaglets avoided the Group of Death after pitted alongside Tanzania, Algeria and Congo.

Hosts Morocco head Group A along with Uganda, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire, while defending champions Cameroon will battle it out with Senegal, Mali and South Africa in Group C.





The overall winners of the three groups, as well as the best runners-up from all three groups, will advance to the semifinals of the competition.

The competition will start in Morocco on March 13.

Nigeria may have conquered the world in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015, but the last time they ruled Africa at this level was 14 years ago in Togo.

They barely finished fourth at the last U17 AFCON in Tanzania.