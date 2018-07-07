Russian side FC Yenisey Krasnoyarsk have confirmed the signing of Nigeria international Fegor Ogude, according to a statement on the club’s website.

The 30-year-old has signed for the newly promoted Russian Premier League club on a free transfer as they look to survive in their maiden season in the top flight.

“Yenisey have signed a contract with 30-year-old Nigerian defensive midfielder Fegor Ogude, who played for Amkar Perm last season,” reads the statement on Yenisey’s site.

Ogude, who was part of the Super Eagles side that won the African Cup of Nations in 2013, also represented the national side at the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.

He’s entering his fifth season in Russia after his stint with Amkar, and previously played in Norway with Valeranga.

The midfielder, whose contract had expired at Amkar, began his career with Warri Wolves in his homeland.