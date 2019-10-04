<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis has been named in the UEFA Champions League team of the week after his scintillating display in Club Brugge’s 2-2 away draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Dennis bagged a brace in the first half of the thrilling encounter with Sergio Ramos and Brazilian midfielder, Casemiro scoring two second half goals to prevent Real Madrid from suffering an embarrassing defeat.

The striker came close to netting a hat-trick in the game but was denied by a fine save by Real’s goalkeeper.

Dennis is named in midfield alongside Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry who scored four goals in the side’s 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool’s Mohamed Sarah, and Van De Beek of Ajax Amsterdam.

He has also been nominated for the UEFA Champions League player of the week award.

Robert Lewandowski, who plays for Liverpool and Liverpool‘s Roberto Firmino also made the team.