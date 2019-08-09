<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former home-based Super Eagles captain Chima Akas has linked up with Portuguese club, Belenenses.

Akas joined the Lisbon-based club from Swedish outfit Kalmar FF where he was a key member of the side.

The 25-year-old who moved to Kalmar from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Enyimba in 2018 made 24 league appearances for the club.

He also previously played for Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan and the defunct Sharks of Port Harcourt.

The left-back who has been capped 11 times by Nigeria captained the country’s home-based side at the 2016 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda.

Akas is expected to watch today’s Portuguese Primiera Liga clash between Belenenses and their hosts, Portominense from the stands.