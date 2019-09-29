<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Charity Adule opened her Reto Iberdrola goal account on her debut in Eibar’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Having completed her move last week the Nigerian forward made an instant impact against Alaves.

After 15 minutes in the contest, Emma Martin fired the high-flying hosts in front. Her team had won two of their three opening games.

However, Adule replaced Irantzu Ibarrola on the hour mark and the 25-year-old scored her maiden goal in Spain. The visitors’ equaliser came a minute later to rescue them from defeat.​

60' Doble cambio en el Eibar 🔄 ⬅ Ane Campos

➡ Míriam ⬅ Ibarrola

➡ Adule#Eibarfem #futfem #RetoIberdrola — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) September 28, 2019

The result means Eibar are 10th on the league table with five points after four games and will hope to return to winning ways against Pozuelo Alarcon on October 13.