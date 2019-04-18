<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Baba Adel is the only Nigerian listed among the 56-man selected referees by Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the preparatory course of Total AFCON Egypt 2019.

27 referees and 29 assistant referees were selected for the training, which will commence on April 28 to May 5 in Rabat, Morocco.

Adel was listed among the assistant referees with Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia topping the list of officials for the eight-day training.

According to CAF, the training is part of the build-up to the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.

The selected match officials, representing 33 Member Associations, will take part in the intensive eight-day training camp, to decide on the match officials for the final tournament scheduled for June 21 to July 19 in the Egyptian cities of Alexandria, Cairo, Ismailia and Suez.

While in Rabat, the officials will undergo medical and physical test besides theoretical and practical sessions under the supervision of experienced CAF Instructors.

Also to be discussed are the amendments to the Laws of the Game, which takes effect Jun 1 2019, and will be implement during the tournament.

The selected officials is a blend of youth and experience, with Egypt and Tunisia having the biggest number of representatives – five (5), consisting of three referees and two assistant referees.