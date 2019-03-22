



Azubuike Okechukwu, captain of the Dream Team VII, has expressed disappointment following the 2-0 defeat against Libya in the first round, first leg of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series.

Libya scored in each side of the half and the game was made difficult for the Nigeria U-23 team after goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar was shown a straight red card for handling the ball outside the penalty area.

‘It was a disappointing performance from us,’ the Rizespor midfielder revealed. ‘We will be stronger and better when we play the next match. We have to play better and create more chances in the final third. We don’t want to disappoint our fans and hopefully we will deliver at home.’

Nigeria will have the opportunity to go through to the final round of qualifiers, which is scheduled for June when they host the Libyans in Asaba, Delta State on Monday.

Africa’s flag-bearers in the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament of Tokyo 2020 will emerge during the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations to hold in Egypt 8th – 22nd November this year.