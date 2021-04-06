



Barcelona women’s team today announced that Asisat Oshoala has undergone surgery on her right foot.

The official statement by the Spanish club further disclosed that the Super Falcons skipper has been experiencing some discomfort in the right foot, which made her to miss a game.





However, it did not give a date the player will return to action.

Oshoala, 26, has so far netted 15 goals in the league this season and her goals have also propelled her club to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Last season, she scored 20 goals.